Owen P. Davis

Owen Parker Davis, 5, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born July 21, 2016 to Jeremy and Kassidy (Dunfee) Davis of Frazeysburg…”Our little Owie Parker, the impression you left on our life is so big. The Lord blessed us with five beautiful years with your radiating light. We prayed for many, many more but we will cherish the years we had. You loved with the most genuine love and strived to please. Your brothers meant the world to you. You looked up to Deacon and wanted to be just like him. You were Gavin’s biggest fan and protector, always cheering him on and giving him loves that you saved only for him. You taught us so much in your short life, like how to slow down and enjoy the walk. You’d never get in a hurry because you were taking in your surroundings. You had a way of making everyone who crossed your path feel special. You will forever be our ‘little Owie’ and we will hold tight to the memories and Jesus.”