King Harbor 2021 Twilights Series Race #23 Sept. 23. Race 23 in the King Harbor Yacht Club Twilights Series will be held on Sept. 23. The race is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to all sailboats with an LOA of 20 feet or more. PHRF rating handicaps will be applied and boats without a PHRF rating will need to notify the HRF Fleet Captain 48 hours prior to the race in order to obtain a rating based on boat handicaps. Boats can enter and pay the $8 entry fee per race at the Regatta Network, fees have to be in by 5:30 p.m. the day before the race. This is part of a long-running series that started on July 8 and will end on Sept. 30, the signal for the first start will be at 6 p.m. Boats that wish to compete as a Non-Spinnaker Class must declare their intention to the Race Committee at check-in. Boats that have a crew of one or two can use electrical or mechanical self-steering devices. Trophies will be passed out at the King Harbor Yacht Club on the night of the race.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO