From the North Shore Music Association - September 15, 2021. Greetings, members and fans of the Borealis Chorale & Orchestra!. While we had hoped to be in a safe spot this fall to meet for vocal and instrumental rehearsals in preparation for our annual holiday concerts, we find ourselves in yet another period of "let's wait for a better time" for the Borealis Chorale & Orchestra (BCO) to gather. Given the unpredictability of the highly contagious Delta variant in our community over the past couple of months, including breakthrough cases, we recognize that coming together to sing and play our instruments is still not in the best health and safety interest of our group and that of our larger community.

