Salata to open restaurant in South Arlington

Salata, the built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in South Arlington on Sept. 16, 2021. The 3,000 square-foot location will open at 4100 South Cooper St., Arlington 76015. The new Salata will offer online ordering with both pickup and delivery available for fans on the go, as well as dine-in and catering. The location will be the fifth Salata Pegasus Restaurant Group owns and operates in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.