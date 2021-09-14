CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Drug-carrying drone bound for prison lands outside Virginia school

By Wayne Covil
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lZx0_0bwj2Gtc00

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- A drug-carrying drone bound for a Virginia correctional facility missed its intended target and landed outside a school, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The drone was carrying a package that contained marijuana, tobacco, cellphones, and a USB‑C to lightning converter, investigators shared.

Sheriff's deputies were called to Brunswick Academy in Lawrenceville at about 8:24 a.m. Monday when school employees reported "a suspicious package" outside the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7Lkj_0bwj2Gtc00
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

"During our investigation, it was determined that this package was dropped around 5:40 a.m. due to the fact that the witness saw a drone during that time land on the grounds," Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts wrote in an email. "Soon thereafter, the witness saw a small dark-colored sedan come into the parking lot of the school and grab the drone."

The people in the car left the package behind, according to investigators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRe0r_0bwj2Gtc00
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

"Based on our investigation, it is obviously apparent that the package was intended to be dropped at the adjacent property of the Lawrenceville Correctional Center which is operated by a private company named The GEO Group," Roberts added. "We have had numerous calls for service at the prison this year to include other drone sightings alleging the same criminal activity."

Sheriff Roberts called the investigation ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call 434-848-2336.

