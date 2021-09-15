Huntingburg Man Arrested on Charges Stemming from Family Video Store Trespassing
Jasper - A Huntingburg man was arrested for trespassing inside of the old Family Video Store last Saturday, among other charges. On Saturday, September 11th, around 3:30 p.m., the Jasper Police Department received a complaint of a subject sleeping inside of the old Family Video store. Upon officers arrival they located a male subject sleeping in the building, using a whiskey bottle as a pillow.www.witzamfm.com
