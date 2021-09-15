Greater Chautauqua FCU/Trinity Biotech Captures Volleyball Title In Battle Of Businesses
In Monday’s YMCA Battle of the Businesses action, the Small Division teams competed in volleyball while the Large Division battled in the Expresso bike relay and curling. In Small Division volleyball at the Jamestown YMCA, Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union/Trinity Biotech defeated GA Family Services at Lutheran while Rehabilitation Specialists/CES went home in third place.www.post-journal.com
Comments / 0