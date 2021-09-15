CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NY

Greater Chautauqua FCU/Trinity Biotech Captures Volleyball Title In Battle Of Businesses

Post-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Monday’s YMCA Battle of the Businesses action, the Small Division teams competed in volleyball while the Large Division battled in the Expresso bike relay and curling. In Small Division volleyball at the Jamestown YMCA, Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union/Trinity Biotech defeated GA Family Services at Lutheran while Rehabilitation Specialists/CES went home in third place.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Sports
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Falconer, NY
Falconer, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Curling#Ymca Battle#The Large Division#The Jamestown Ymca#Ga Family Services#Falconer Central Schools#Titan X#The Small Division#Bluecross#Western New York#Eventz#Upmc
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy