Often Divided Americans Unite Behind Small Business - Aflac Survey Finds
The Covid-19 pandemic and its impact, political debates and social unrest in 2020 threatened to divide our nation. But despite societal tensions and the burdens of sickness, a shaken economy and personnel shortage, people came together and agreed on one thing: their support and commitment to small businesses. While the pandemic seemed destined to hurt relationships, Aflac's 2021 Business Culture Survey reveals how business owners, customers and employees actually built community as parties pulled together to weather adversity.albanyceo.com
