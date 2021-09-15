Bobby Joe Poisso

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBobby Joe Poisso, age 61 of Winnfield, Louisiana passed away September 7, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Bobby was a native of Winnfield and attended church at Central Assembly of God where he enjoyed watching his grandchildren sing. He was a graduate of Northwestern State University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served in Marine Helicopter Squadron One. (HMX-1) is a United States Marine Corps helicopter squadron responsible for the transportation of the president and vice president of the United States, heads of state, Department of Defense officials, and other VIPs as directed by the Marine Corps and White House Military Office. Bobby proudly served in the HMX-1 during the Presidential Term of Ronald Regan. He also loved serving as a police officer in various departments throughout north and central Louisiana including the Winn Parish Sheriff ’s Office, Winnfield Police Department, NSU Police Department, and the ULM Police Department.

