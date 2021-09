Amanda’s life was like a video game. Trying hard to beat each stage, all the while she was still collecting coins. Her passion for adventure and games ultimately gave her the greatest advantage to “level up” and make her great escape from this mortal realm. She was so compassionate and loving that she decided to use her “ultimate move” on her father. This special skill allowed him to move into the next life forever, side by side, where they both get to start their next adventure together.

NEW PALESTINE, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO