QDOBA is celebrating National Queso Day by offering free chips & queso when you order $15 or more and use the coupon through Sept. 26!. The offer is valid when you order on their app, or at QDOBA.com and use the code LOVEQUESO by 9/26/21. To redeem in store, you need to use the barcode sent via e-mail to reward members to scan at the register. The offer is valid from 9/19/21-9/26/21 at participating locations. There is a limit one discount per person per order, according to the e-mail from QDOBA sent 9-19-21.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO