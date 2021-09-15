CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Las Vegas

By Ken Miller
lasvegasmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexican Independence Day is officially on Sept. 16, but the entire week will be a celebration of the holiday, with some of the hottest Mexican music acts hitting the Strip to help commemorate the occasion. He’s only been part of the music scene for a few years, but Christian Nodal,...

lasvegasmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
lasvegasmagazine.com

Three fun experiences at Flamingo in Las Vegas

When the Flamingo opened in 1946, it was a grand, three-day affair with celebrities and elite coming to Las Vegas to enjoy the most lavish casino-resort in the city. If you want to stand on a piece of the town’s great history—one that involved showgirls, mobsters, movies stars and more—then the Flamingo is a must visit. While the hotel and casino has been upgraded since its inception—it’s currently the oldest operating casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip—you can still feel the history within its walls. (And, oh, if those walls could talk!) A constant fun destination, the Flamingo offers tons of amenities, so we’ve narrowed it down for you and picked three of our favorite spots to grab a bite, have a cocktail and have some fun when on property.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas is a celebration of everything

This year’s Life Is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas promises to be one of the most varied and exciting to date, with everything from top-flight acts to world-class dining options, comedy and much more. Headliners at this year’s festival include Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

‘Michael Jackson ONE’ celebrates the life of a musical icon in Las Vegas

During his lifetime, Michael Jackson exuded a childlike wonder, an attitude that proved infectious for his millions of fans. That same sense of wonder pervades each and every second of Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay, a celebration of The Gloved One’s music, legacy, philosophy and persona, achieved through a combination of dance, acrobatics, special effects, comic performances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
lasvegasmagazine.com

Music’s biggest acts converge on Las Vegas for iHeartRadio festival

While the music industry saw quite a bit of innovation and productivity during the challenging times of 2020 and 2021, the radio industry faced undeniable challenges as the number of drivers on American roads declined and listenership slowly climbed back to stability. Advertising budgets were cut and layoffs were common, but demand remained steady and is rising again as more musical content recharges radio stations across the country.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Barry Manilow back in Vegas

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Westgate Las Vegas celebrated the return of Barry Manilow to the hotel with a special presentation and unveiling of a huge panel stretching several stories on the hotel’s exterior. As fans and hotel guests gathered in the porte cochére to catch a glimpse of the entertainer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Wet Republic heats up Vegas daylife

The massive poolside stage at Wet Republic has welcomed top EDM DJs throughout the summer season, and this week is no exception. With multiple ways to set up camp with your group—cabanas, bungalows, daybeds, sofas—most everyone will be in the cool waters facing the DJ booth at this recently revamped, 54,000-square-foot dayclub. For those that want to chill sans water, check out the covered lounge.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Domm
Person
Christian Nodal
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Placido Domingo
Person
Alejandro Fernández
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas top spot for Labor Day destination

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As it turns out Las Vegas is one of the top travel destinations in the country for the Labor Day holiday weekend. The traffic backup near Primm details how popular the destination to the valley truly is for visitors this time of year. All across the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Las Vegas estate features luxurious amenities

This is truly one for the records books. The highest-priced Southern Nevada home in a decade is now for sale in Seven Hills, and it’s a showcase of the highest order. This 14,207-square-foot home, listed by the Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, is a sprawling estate, consisting of three stories, four bedrooms, nine bathrooms and three climate-controlled garages that can accommodate up to 12 vehicles. In addition, there’s a car lift that brings the vehicle directly to the second-floor owner’s suite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Watch the game in style at Electra Cocktail Club in Las Vegas

With the return of the NFL, hit up Electra Cocktail Club Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays to catch the games during the lounge’s Cocktails & Kickoffs party. It’ll be thrilling watching the game on the venue’s 40-foot, 70-million-pixel screen that practically stretches the entire length of one wall. Electra also offers award-winning, unique craft cocktails, and guests can nosh on sliders and hot chips (decadent potato chips) from Moon Palace by celeb chef David Chang.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Latin Music#Independence Day#Mexican#Christian#Zappos Theater#Latin American#Ayayay#Mgm Grand#Tropicana Las Vegas#Bronco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
Florida Weekly

Southern Rock acts will headline casino festival

The Southern Fried Swamp Jam Festival is set for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. Sponsored by Galeana Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, the day-long event will feature six full-length, outdoor concerts with additional entertainment in the Zig Zag Lounge, as well as a truck and bike show, a large vendor section and a variety of food trucks.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy