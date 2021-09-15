CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnfield, LA

James E. Sandifer, Sr.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. James E. Sandifer, Sr., age 82 of Winnfield, Louisiana passed on to his heavenly home on August 23, 2021. Born Saturday, October 22, 1938, in Colfax, Louisiana, he was a member of Laurel Heights Baptist Church. Along with his Savior, his family was his heart. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family dearly. Not only was he dedicated to his family, but his work was a part of his heart as well. Before working, he served in the US National Guard. He was a dedicated employee with the Winn Parish School Board from 1969-1999 and came back to work within months after retirement to continue working part-time until July 2021. His hobbies throughout the years included hunting, fishing, doing chores and working in the garden alongside his “honey”, and taking pride in his work. He loved driving a school bus, as well as driving a log truck, and above all, he appreciated the blessing of family, and gave God the glory for all.

