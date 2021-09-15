THE BEATLES AND INDIA – Original Film Soundtrack

The movie will be the first Apple Original Film to get a physical release. As noted by Sigmund Judge, the movie is now available for pre-order. A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO