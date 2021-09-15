THE BEATLES AND INDIA – Original Film Soundtrack
On 29th October, Silva Screen Records will digitally release The Beatles And India, the original score for the award winning documentary film. The hypnotic, lyrical soundtrack for The Beatles And India was written by award winning composer Benji Merrison and recorded at Abbey Road Studio 2, the legendary home of The Beatles recording sessions, Budapest, Hungary and Pune, India. Both a classically trained composer and a skilled music producer and engineer, Benji has scored music for hundreds of projects across film, television, installations and events. His distinctive musical voice is in high demand, and he is known for SAS: Red Notice, Forces of Nature with Brian Cox, Dynasties, General Magic.kinetophone.com
Comments / 0