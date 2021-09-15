CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

THE BEATLES AND INDIA – Original Film Soundtrack

By Kinetophone
kinetophone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 29th October, Silva Screen Records will digitally release The Beatles And India, the original score for the award winning documentary film. The hypnotic, lyrical soundtrack for The Beatles And India was written by award winning composer Benji Merrison and recorded at Abbey Road Studio 2, the legendary home of The Beatles recording sessions, Budapest, Hungary and Pune, India. Both a classically trained composer and a skilled music producer and engineer, Benji has scored music for hundreds of projects across film, television, installations and events. His distinctive musical voice is in high demand, and he is known for SAS: Red Notice, Forces of Nature with Brian Cox, Dynasties, General Magic.

kinetophone.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

India’s T-Series, Reliance Entertainment Team for $136 Million Film Slate (Exclusive)

Indian studios T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have partnered for a slate of more than 10 films with a total investment of INR10 billion ($136.2 million). The films will be across across genres and will be a mix of big budget tentpoles as well as mid and small budget films. They are in various stages of development and include Hindi-language remakes of Tamil-language blockbuster drama and action thrillers, a historic biopic, an espionage thriller, a courtroom drama, a satire, a romantic drama and a film based on true events. The slate will be produced over the next two to three years, with the first theatrical worldwide release set for 2022.
MOVIES
LiveScience

Chinese astronauts send back stunning images of Earth from Tianhe space station (photos)

China's Shenzhou 12 astronauts have sent back stunning images taken out of small windows of the Tianhe space station module in low-Earth orbit. The three astronauts, the first crewmembers to visit Tianhe, have been aboard the module since June 17. The crew have completed two extravehicular activities (EVAs), or spacewalks, and carried out a range of experiments, but China's human spaceflight agency has only recently released images taken by the astronauts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Film Festivals#Original Film#Silva Screen Records#Sas#Red Notice#Forces Of Nature#General Magic#Himalayan#Channel 4 On#Indian#Financial Times#Digital#Trailblazer#Rishikesh Bridge 8
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

This travel influencer bought a second condo in Detroit for $44,000 in cash — and spent $52,000 renovating it during the pandemic

In October 2019, Jessica Nabongo added a major accomplishment to her resume: She became the first documented Black woman to travel to every country in the world. Then the pandemic hit, and her globetrotting lifestyle came to a screeching halt. For the first time in a decade, the travel photographer and influencer behind the site Catch Me If You Can spent two months uninterrupted at home in Detroit, Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

‘Is it a crime to wear shorts?’ Female Indian student, 19, forced to sit entrance exam wrapped in curtain

A 19-year-old student who turned up for an entrance exam wearing shorts was made to write the test with a curtain wrapped around her legs in India's northeastern state of Assam.Jublee Tamuli and her father travelled 70km from their hometown Biswanath to the town of Tezpur for the entrance exam of Assam Agricultural University. Yet on Wednesday the invigilator at her exam centre, the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, prohibited her from entering the exam hall because of her clothes. “He said I would not be allowed to enter wearing shorts,” she told The Indian Express.Ms Tamuli added that...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
The Verge

Roku’s first original film is Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Roku’s first feature-length film is Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, a TV movie based off the NBC show Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, the company has announced. The film will be available free on the ad-supported Roku Channel in the US this holiday season, as well as in Canada and the UK. The film will be directed by Richard Shepard (who directed the show’s original pilot), and written and executive produced by the show’s creator Austin Winsberg.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch, Director Will Sharpe on Herding Cats for ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

In “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the eccentric British artist who became famous for his playful pictures of cats. History remembers Wain for essentially domesticating cats in England through his work, with his funny art changing attitudes and turning the animal from a vermin catcher into an acceptable pet. But, Cumberbatch explains, the new movie aims to capture the inner life of this unsung hero.
MOVIES
Variety

Russian Film Crew Beats Tom Cruise to Liftoff, Readies First Feature Shot in Outer Space

More than 60 years after the Soviet Union beat the U.S. into orbit with the launch of its Sputnik satellite, a new space race is heating up between the two rivals. And once again, the Russians are claiming bragging rights with plans to produce the first feature film shot in outer space, ahead of Tom Cruise’s upcoming $200-million space epic. “The Challenge” is the story of a Russian doctor who’s sent to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut. If all goes according to plan, the production team will lift off next month on a 12-day mission...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
imore.com

'On The Rocks' to be the first Apple Original Film to get a physical launch on October 26

The movie will be the first Apple Original Film to get a physical release. As noted by Sigmund Judge, the movie is now available for pre-order. A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.
MOVIES
Deadline

Bleecker Street Picks Up Tribeca Film Festival Title ‘India Sweets And Spices’

Bleecker Street has landed the U.S. rights to filmmaker Geeta Malik’s new comedy India Sweets and Spices, which made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. A theatrical release of November 19 has been set. In the movie, Alia Kapur (Sophia Ali) returns to her family’s posh suburban New Jersey home after a year away at college and upends their well-ordered life with her brash independence. After befriending Varun (Rish Shah), the handsome son of the new owners of the local Indian grocery, she invites his family to a dinner party where family secrets are revealed. Alia’s surprise...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy