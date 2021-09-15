Social Security: Do you know these Social Security terms?

Some of the terms and acronyms people use when they talk about Social Security can be a little confusing. We’re here to help you understand. We strive to explain your benefits using easy-to-understand, plain language. The Plain Writing Act of 2010 requires federal agencies to communicate information clearly in a way “the public can understand and use.” This can be particularly challenging when talking about complicated programs like Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, and Medicare. If there’s a technical term or acronym that you don’t know, you can find the meaning in our online glossary at www.ssa.gov/agency/glossary.