CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Noxon, MT

Noxon volleyball survives five-set thriller with St. Regis

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7jZz_0bwisTsd00

When two teams are so evenly matched and the match goes back and forth as if searching for a winner it’s a shame one team has to lose.

But as was the case in Saturday night’s 3-2 volleyball win by Noxon over their guests from St. Regis, the fans were all winners.

Long vollies saved and extended by diving digs, and spectacular slams were the rule of the night, not the exception. Volleyball was on display and this was an evening where everyone who likes the sport was a winner.

In the end, after four long, hard-fought sets the outcome remained up in the air, much like the volleyballs that flew back and forth across the net for long stretches before falling to the hardwood court and a point for either the host Red Devils or the visiting Lady Tigers.

The opening set went to St. Regis and was a tasty treat of what was to come. Like boxers throwing exploratory punches early in a bout, the contestants on both sides of the net poked and prodded, looking for weak spots to exploit.

After a few ties in the early going, St. Regis bolted to a 17-9 lead, then held off several Noxon charges before putting set one in their win column, 25-16.

Undaunted and as if to say “oh yeah, how do you like this,” the Lady Red Devils bounced back in set number two in much the same fashion as St. Regis did in the opening set.

A whistling kill shot by Noxon standout Riley Richter propelled the host team to a 19-11 lead and they held off several brief St. Regis rallies before locking up the game, 25-18, and in the process tying the match at a game apiece.

With fans beginning to join in the fun with louder and louder chants cheers, set number three turned out to be a wonderful display of the beauty and strategy of the action-packed sport.

Neither team could pull away to a sizable lead as both teams dove for loose balls and scrambled to dig shots of all kinds from all over the gym floor.

The third set was tied six times, including one last time at 23-23 before a net service by Noxon opened the door for a set clinching Lady Tigers shot that put the visitors up 2-1.

And if the crowd was quietly into the action before the volume control was cranked to the max as set number four got underway and the Noxon student section of the bleachers yelled, cheered and even emitted goose hunter’s calls as a means of firing up their on-court school mates.

Set four was all Noxon...for most of the set. The host Red Devils broke out to a 12-2 lead before St. Regis dug deep and the shots they were missing earlier began finding hardwood as the set wore on.

When the set four dust had settled, Noxon emerged with a 25-17 win and a 2-2 match tie.

With the fifth set of such matches going to the first team to reach 15 points, this promised to be the thriller to end all thrillers.

But with Richter controlling the net and hitting blazing shots that thundered off the St. Regis side of the floor, Noxon was able to jump to a large early lead and never look back on their way to a 15-4 set win and a 3-2 match victory.

Richter wound up with a monster night statistically, leading all players with 13 kills to go with her 11 assists, one block and two digs.

Noxon teammate Emily Brown was also instrumental in the Red Devils’ win, accounting for 10 kills, 20 assists and seven digs on the evening.

For St. Regis, senior Taylor Hurd had three service aces and led all players with 14 digs for the match.

Up next for St. Regis is a trip to Arlee this Saturday for the annual Spike It tournament.

Noxon will also be in the Arlee tourney, but will first travel to Charlo this Thursday for a match with Charlo.

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandproud.com

Morningside volleyball wins five set thriller against Briar Cliff for first GPAC win

Morningside (8-7, 1-2) defeats Briar Cliff (4-6, 0-2) on Wednesday at the Newman Flanagan Center for the Mustangs first GPAC win. The Mustangs jumped out to a two-set lead after a 27-25 win in the first, followed by a 25-22 win in set two. Briar Cliff stormed back with a 25-18 win in set three, and a 26-24 nail-biter in the fourth, but ran out of steam as the Mustangs dominated the start of the fifth en route to a 15-8 win to seal it.
SPORTS
North Platte Telegraph

NPCC volleyball falls to McCook in five sets in home opener

McCook Community College scored the final three points of the third set to stay alive, then controlled the pace in the fourth and fifth sets to defeat North Platte Community College 17-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-12 on Tuesday in North Platte. “It’s just a little disappointing to go up two...
MCCOOK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Saint Regis, MT
City
Noxon, MT
City
Charlo, MT
City
Arlee, MT
Daily Jefferson County Union

Girls volleyball: Goslings edge Blackhawks in five sets

WATERTOWN — Fort Atkinson’s volleyball team took Watertown the full five sets, but the Goslings pulled out a 25-21, 16-25, 25-19, 12-25, 16-14 victory on Thursday. Andi Spies had 24 kills and 16 assists for the Blackhawks. Callie Krause put up 25 assists. Mikayla Cropp had three blocks. Alyssa Hagneay served four aces. Alex Theirault had 63 digs.
WATERTOWN, WI
readthereporter.com

Volleyball: Royals outlast Yorktown in five sets

The Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team got one of its biggest regular-season wins in years on Tuesday. The Royals, co-ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, outlasted 4A No. 2 Yorktown in five sets in front of a happy home crowd. The scores were 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 24-26, 15-10. Southeastern was down 24-21 in the fourth set before rallying to tie it up at 24-24, but the Tigers scored the last two points to force a fifth set. The Royals were able to take control of the fifth to get the win – their first victory over Yorktown in five years.
CARMEL, IN
Watertown Daily Times

Goslings outlast Blackhawks in five set thriller

Watertown’s volleyball team pulled out a 25-21, 16-25, 25-19, 12-25, 16-14 win over Fort Atkinson on Thursday at WHS. The Goslings had a huge night blocking with 19 between Abby Walsh (7), Maryann Gudenkauf (7) and Payton Roets (5). Gudenkauf finished with 14 kills and served three aces. Kylei Braatz also had 14 kills and 11 digs. Roets put up 38 assists and added 19 digs and two aces. Kallie Feder had 18 digs. Walsh added eight kills.
WATERTOWN, WI
blackfootvalleydispatch.com

Lincoln Volleyball plays Granite in first home game, after opening season in St. Regis

The Lincoln Lynx Volleyball team played their first home game of the season Friday, Sept. 3 against the Granite High Prospectors from Philipsburg. The first set of the game saw the Lincoln team fall to the Prospectors 10-25, but a rally by the young team that began late in the first set carried on into the second, with Lincoln scoring the first point. Although the set ended with Granite beating the Lynx 25-16, the Lincoln ladies kept up the pressure in the third set, earning a 25-23 win.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Regis#Thrillers#Noxon Volleyball#The Red Devils
csurams.com

Rams Pull Out Five-Set Thriller with Oregon State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The finish matters. The Hall of Fame coach in the stands would tell them that. The Hall of Fame coach on their bench certainly does. Find a way to win. It doesn't have to be pretty, though that would be preferable, but show some grit. Some mental fortitude. Get creative.
FORT COLLINS, CO
nec.edu

Volleyball Tops Rivier in Five-Set Marathon

HENNIKER, N.H. – For the first time in program history, the New England College Women's Volleyball team defeated Rivier University, 3-2, in non-conference action, Friday evening in Bridges Gym. THE BASICS. Score: New England College 3, Rivier University. Records: Pilgrims (4-2) | Raiders (1-1) HOW IT HAPPENED. The two teams...
HENNIKER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
mymalonetelegram.com

High school roundup: Salmon River volleyball hands Chateaugay first loss of 2021 in season opening five-set thriller

FORT COVINGTON — After faltering a 2-0 advantage to Chateaugay, the Salmon River volleyball team bounced back to defeat the Bulldogs in a fifth and deciding set on Friday. The Shamrocks took the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-17 respectively, before the Bulldogs stormed back on the road. Chateaugay took the next two sets, 25-13 and 25-23, before Salmon River sank it 25-20 in the final frame.
FORT COVINGTON, NY
alaskananooks.com

Volleyball Escapes with Five-Set Victory over Drury

FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks volleyball team played spoiler to Drury University's perfect-record on Friday, Sept. 10 at the Patty Center as the Nanooks outlasted the Panthers in five-sets. After taking the opening two sets, the Panthers pushed Alaska to a fifth before the 'Nooks pulled away with a 17-15 fifth-set win. This moved Alaska to 5-5. Sets one and two went the way of the Nanooks as they cruised to 16 and 14 kills in each, compared to Drury's 14 combined. Despite more attack errors, the Nanooks offense sparked a quick 2-0 set lead. In set three, however, the Panthers pushed ahead despite losing the kill-battle again. This set, they hit .344 compared to the Nanooks .220. Set three was even, however, eight errors from Alaska played the difference-maker as they fell in the fourth, 24-26. The fifth set was back-and-forth but eventually, despite being outhit, Alaska prevailed, winning the final set 17-15.
FAIRBANKS, AK
fordhamsports.com

Volleyball Suffers Two Five-Set Defeats on Friday

Queens, N.Y. – The Fordham volleyball team fell twice on Friday to begin play at the Jack Kaiser Classic at nearby St. John's. The Rams fell in an intense five sets to the Red Storm, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 16-25, 9-15, before dropping the night game against Army, 14-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 13-15. With the day's results, Fordham moves to 2-6 on the year.
QUEENS, NY
buttesports.com

Butte High volleyball falls in five sets at Flathead

KALISPELL — Butte High opened the Western AA volleyball season with a tough, five-set loss to Kalispell Flathead Friday night. After falling in the opener 25-11, Butte High rebounded for a 27-25 victory in Game 2. Flathead took the third set 25-18 before the Bulldogs forced a tiebreaker with a 15-19 win in the fourth. The Bravettes escaped with the win with a 15-11 win in the fifth.
KALISPELL, MT
starlocalmedia.com

Rally falls short for Coppell volleyball in five-set loss to Keller

Down 2-0 in Tuesday’s non-district match against Keller, Coppell head volleyball coach Libby Pacheco said there were too many balls that were landing on the Cowgirls’ side of the court for her liking. In an attempt to rectify that part of Coppell’s game, she made a few changes to her...
KELLER, TX
Ottumwa Courier

Prep volleyball: Huskies hand Pekin second straight five-set loss

PEKIN – Technically speaking, the Pekin High School volleyball team was able to play 48 games over the course of 16 matches in 2020. The time lost on the floor during an unusual 5-11 season is time the Panthers are still making up for early in the 2021 season. For the second time this week, Pekin was pushed to a fifth and decisive set by a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division rival.
PEKIN, IL
hillcountrynews

Records fall as Cedar Ridge outlasts Vista Ridge in five-set thriller

Faith Cox has been looking at the records on the wall in the Cedar Ridge gymnasium since her sophomore year. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
SPORTS
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Plains, MT
122
Followers
45
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy