Prudential Financial (PRU) Sells $2.2B PALAC Block of Annuities to Fortitude Group

 5 days ago

Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential") (NYSE: PRU) and Fortitude Group Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Bermuda's largest multi-line reinsurer ("Fortitude Re"), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Prudential will sell a portion of its in-force legacy variable annuity block to Fortitude Re for a total transaction value of $2.2 billion.1.

