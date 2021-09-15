Prudential Financial (PRU) Sells $2.2B PALAC Block of Annuities to Fortitude Group
Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential") (NYSE: PRU) and Fortitude Group Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Bermuda's largest multi-line reinsurer ("Fortitude Re"), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Prudential will sell a portion of its in-force legacy variable annuity block to Fortitude Re for a total transaction value of $2.2 billion.
