Kansas State

Kansas State vs. Nevada: Preview and Prediction

By Pete Mundo
heartlandcollegesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada -2 Fun Fact: Nevada last played a Big 12 opponent on September 24, 2011, losing to Texas Tech in Lubbock, 35-34. Strong is receiving considerable draft buzz as CBS Sports’ mock NFL draft has him as the number one pick overall. Strong has thrown for 693 yards and six touchdowns and one interception in two games this season while completing 69.4% of his passes and posting an NFL passer rating of 113.5.

