In his column, “Turn the Merritt into one big bike lane,” Hugh Bailey wants to convince his readers that the Merritt Parkway Conservancy’s opposition to a grossly oversized development adjacent to and highly visible from the Merritt Parkway Historic District is about highways vs. people or a Fairfield County knee jerk reaction to affordable housing. It is not and Mr. Bailey misses the point. The conservancy would not have opposed 120 units of mixed income housing at 5545 Park Ave. on this site if its 84 market rate units were scaled back in size to shrink it from the Merritt’s view. Members of our board and staff members — including architects, planners, environmentalists, transportation and community activists and developers — have created and participated in planning successful affordable housing sensitive to historic districts in their professional careers. And it can be done in this instance.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO