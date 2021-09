For the past twenty years on 9/11, we are reminded of the 2,977 people who were killed during one of the most significant terrorist attacks in our nation’s history. This was a national tragedy that we must never forget. We must never forget those innocent lives lost or those who survived, but will never be the same. We must never forget our first responders who bravely risked their lives to save fellow Americans, that they did not know. We must never forget the many first responders and civilians, who survived but have since died or are living with health issues associated with that fateful day. And, we must never forget the families who lost loved ones and relive this day every year.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO