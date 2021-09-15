Sanders County communities mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

In Thompson Falls and Plains last weekend, both communities took time to remember those who perished in the attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

Side-by-sides, classic cars, fire engines, ambulances, police cars and a dude in an actual bearskin on a stretch-motorcycle left the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls Saturday afternoon, Sept. 11.

Their destination was the Thompson Falls Rural Fire Department where four mongo-sized sheet cakes decorated in red, white and blue frosting were waiting along with the fire department in their Class A uniforms.

“We do something every year to honor our firefighters that we lost that momentous day, but this year we notched it up a bit,” shared Mark Reeser, Thompson Falls Volunteer Rural Fire Department Chief. “Bernice Robbins, our secretary, has been working with the Elks and other residents to make this year one to remember.”

Balloons for the kids were on hand along with key chains, 9/11 rulers and magnets, coloring books, water bottles from the fire department as well as the history of the 9/11 memorial they are so proud to have on their property.

The memorial has a small cross that was cut out of a piece of steel from one of the Trade Center buildings on one side and debris from Ground Zero in a bottle on the other side.

These came from a local whose husband died when the towers came down. According to Robbins, Craig Miller was working in the towers that day when he was supposed to be off from work.

His wife Holly (Headley), who later moved to Thompson Falls wished, to help remember him and the others lost that day, so she worked with the fire department to construct the memorial and obtained the wreckage pieces to be an integral part of the display.

The memorial was built in 2002 but has been added onto over the years with appropriate memorabilia that continues to honor to the 343 firefighters lost that day.

“We just want to make sure that people never forget,” said Robbins, who has been with the fire hall for four years. “We wanted to be more involved this year and tie it in with our open house.”

This 20-year anniversary to commemorate 9/11 has been in the works for some time and was very well received by all in attendance.

In Plains, first responders participated in a 20th anniversary tribute drive.