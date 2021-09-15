Innodata Announces New AI Data Annotation Capabilities for Patient Medical Records and Significant New Customer Acquisition
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced it has expanded its AI data annotation capabilities to include patient medical records and has won a contract with a new customer, a Fortune 500 insurance company, to support its medical record predictive model development and business analytics. Innodata anticipates revenue from the engagement will be approximately $3 million one-time and approximately $800 thousand per year ongoing.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0