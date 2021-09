THORNVILLE – The Lady Generals volleyball team kept it rolling against Johnathan Alder, winning in four sets. The final score was 25-15, 25-23, 21-25 and 25-18. Sheridan was led by the Stinson sisters, as each had double-digit kills. Faith Stinson had 16 kills and two assists. Jamisyn Stinson, with her 11 kills, was also diving all over the place, adding 22 digs.