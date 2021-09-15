CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AgriCann Solutions Announces Board Changes and Appointment

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann"), a rapidly expanding full-service premium Cannabis nursery and craft industry supplier and retailer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy Tombe as Chief Operating Officer and a director. Mr. Chris MacPherson has resigned his directorship and the Company thanks Chris for his support and participation during its formative stage.

www.streetinsider.com

Related
martechseries.com

WNS Appoints New Chairman of the Board

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global business process management (BPM) solutions, announced that effective end of day September 20, 2021, Adrian T. Dillon will retire from the WNS Board of Directors and his role as the Chairman of the Board and member of our Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Timothy L. Main, who joined the company's Board of Directors on June 1, 2021 and was appointed as a member of Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee on July 14, 2021, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors effective September 21, 2021.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Shoe Carnival Appoints Board Member

Shoe Carnival Inc. announced the appointment of Diane Randolph to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following the appointment of Randolph, the Board will be composed of seven directors. Five are independent. From 2014 to 2020, Randolph held the position of chief information officer of U.S. beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty,...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

NEXGEL Announces Appointment of Miranda Toledano to Board of Directors

LANGHORNE, PA — NEXGEL, Inc. announced that the Company recently appointed Miranda Toledano to its Board of Directors. Ms. Toledano brings over 20 years of biotech, principal investment and capital markets experience to NEXGEL. Since its founding in 2018, Ms. Toledano served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Board member at TRIGR Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotech company, recently acquired by Compass Therapeutics.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Andrea Whyte to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective as of September 9, 2021, and the filing of its Annual Documents (as defined below).
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

IG Announces Partnership with Centroid Solutions

IG Prime, the institutional prime brokerage unit of the financial services giant, IG Group, recently announced a partnership with Centroid Solutions, one of the leading financial technology providers, to facilitate a broad range of brokers through improved connectivity and liquidity services.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ahold Delhaize announces changes in the bol.com Management Board

Zaandam, September 6, 2021 - After more than 20 years at bol.com, Huub Vermeulen has decided to retire from the company. Huub has been involved with the company since the start of bol.com in 1999, the last four years as Brand President. The proposed successor as of November 1, 2021, is management board colleague Margaret Versteden "" van Duijn. Margaret has been working at bol.com since 2015 and in her current role as Chief Platform Officer (CPO) she is responsible for the platform activities of bol.com.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Appoints Kathryn Penkus Corzo to its Board

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced the nomination of Kathryn Penkus Corzo to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for November 1, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Gaby Inc Announces Engagement with Veteran Firm Hybrid Financial Ltd., to Help Get the GABY Story Out to New Investors and Interested Parties

The engagement comes as GABY's recent upgraded OTC listing increases the company's visibility for U.S. investors under the ticker GABLF. SANTA DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF),...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ArcelorMittal joins Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst program as anchor partner

$100 million equity investment to be made over five years through XCarb™ innovation fund. 20 September 2021, 08:00 CET. ArcelorMittal ('the Company') today announces it has become an anchor partner in Breakthrough...
BUSINESS
Variety

MRC Promotes Emily Spence to Chief Communications Officer, Former Shondaland Exec Kristin Robinson Joins Company

MRC has promoted Emily Spence to the role of chief communications officer, with Kristin Robinson also joining the company as senior vice president of communications. In her new role, Robinson will oversee external communications across MRC's portfolio of television, film, non-fiction and live/alternative programming. She will report to Spence and work with her across internal and corporate communications, inclusive of awards, branding and the company's partnerships and investments. Spence will continue to report to MRC CEOs and founders Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu.
BUSINESS
itopstimes.com

Lookout announces Zero Trust solution that adapts to changes in risk level

Lookout announced its new Zero Trust solution for any app that dynamically adapts based on data sensitivity and on a continuous risk assessment of endpoints and users. The solution is an expansion of Lookout Continuous Conditional Access (CCA), achieved by integrating the company's Mobile Endpoint Security and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions.
CELL PHONES
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Signature Resources Restarts Diamond Drilling at Its 100% Owned Lingman Lake Gold Project and Expands Regional Exploration Activities

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has restarted diamond drilling as part of its 2021 fall drill campaign at its 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project ("Project") located in Northwestern Ontario (see Figure 1).
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 1-U True Leaf Brands Inc. For: Sep 20

FORM 1-U CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT REGULATION A. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) September 20, 2021. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization. (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 100 Kalamalka Lake Road, Unit 32, Vernon, British Columbia V1T 9G1.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset Management System

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB: OSSIF) ("OneSoft") is pleased to announce that a large U.S. pipeline operator (the "Client") has entered into a multi-year agreement with OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge") to integrate Cognitive Integrity ManagementTM ("CIM") software-as-a-service solution into its asset and integrity management practices for its pipeline operations.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

RumbleOn Inc. (RMBL) Acquires Powersports

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), the nation's largest retailer of powersports vehicles and first omnichannel customer experience in powersports, today announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire a Jacksonville-based powersports dealer with steady revenue growth and history of consistent profitability. The anticipated acquisition will support RumbleOn's continued growth by expanding the Company's footprint and strengthening its omnichannel strategy. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Brooks Automation (BRKS) Sells Automation Business to Thomas H. Lee Partners for $3B Cash

Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (THL), a premier private equity firm investing in growth companies, today announced a definitive agreement with Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) to acquire its Semiconductor Solutions Group business in a transaction valued at $3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2022 upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini and McDonald’s extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald’s digital and restaurant technology

Capgemini and McDonald's extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald's digital and restaurant technology. PARIS and CHICAGO, September 20, 2021 – Capgemini today announced that it has signed a multi-year extension to its IT...
BUSINESS

