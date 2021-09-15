AgriCann Solutions Announces Board Changes and Appointment
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann"), a rapidly expanding full-service premium Cannabis nursery and craft industry supplier and retailer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy Tombe as Chief Operating Officer and a director. Mr. Chris MacPherson has resigned his directorship and the Company thanks Chris for his support and participation during its formative stage.
