ANNAPOLIS– Hudson River Line brings the music of Billy Joel to Rams Head on Stage. Doors open at 7:00 pm and Show opens at 8:00 pm. Hudson River Line is based in Rockville, Md. The band was formed in 2019 by a group of experienced musicians who are all fans of Billy Joel and his music. Many of the musicians have played together before either at church (really!) or in other bands. They have done shows at the Birchmere in Alexandria, Va., Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, Va., Running Hare Winery in Prince Frederick, Md., and at private gigs around the region.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO