Farmington, MI

School Of Rock Farmington Is Ready To Rock N’ Roll

By School of Rock
franchising.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Farmington re-grand opening event includes a guitar smashing, live music, free tours, giveaways and more!. September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // Farmington, MI. - School of Rock, a performance-based music education franchise, announces the grand opening of a new school in the Farmington, MI community. The event will take place at 22730 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington, MI 48336, on Saturday, September 18. Along with a ceremonial guitar smashing (School of Rock’s version of a ribbon-cutting), the event will offer live music, tours and giveaways.

