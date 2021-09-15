CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AeroVironment (AVAV) Announces United States PFPA Equips Hazardous Devices Branch with Telerob telemax EVO HYBRID Unmanned Ground Vehicle System

 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Telerob, successfully delivered the United States Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s (PFPA) telemax™ EVO HYBRID unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) order in July 2021. Designed to be operated by PFPA explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and hazardous materials handling (HAZMAT) technicians, the UGV was purchased for deployment by its Hazardous Devices Branch.

