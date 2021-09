Greenwood Village is considering an ordinance that would prioritize aesthetics over a new state law that encourages more residential solar power. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance Monday, following weeks of discussion about proposed limits on the square footage of ground- and pole-mounted solar arrays. The size would be based on the size of a homeowner’s lot rather than the power they need.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO