Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, announced that it has received its business license and permit to operate a cross-border e-commerce business. The Company has received approvals from the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC Ministry of Commerce”) to engage in foreign trade operations, and from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC Customs”) to be a consignee of imported goods and consignor of exported goods. Glory Star plans to utilize its new business license and permit to develop a new cross-border e-commerce business and to further expand and promote its CHEERS e-Mall platform services to importers, exporters, and businesses outside of China.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO