An 'El Tiny' Takeover During Hispanic Heritage Month

The Voice, returning Sept. 20 for its 21st season on NBC, will mark its 500th episode this fall, having turned its iconic chairs for hundreds of contestants and welcomed a dozen A-list judges since its April 2011 debut. As Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and stalwart Blake Shelton take a seat on this year’s panel, longtime host and producer Carson Daly breaks down the highs and lows of the past 10 years. How has the show managed change over 500 episodes? When the show started, had a show like [American] Idol, for instance, had a panel change as many times as...

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO