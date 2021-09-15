CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

An 'El Tiny' Takeover During Hispanic Heritage Month

By Felix Contreras
knpr
 5 days ago

On Alt.Latino, the weekly podcast I've hosted for 11 years, we like to say every month is Hispanic Heritage Month. But we've amped things up a bit between the 15th of September and the 15th of October each year — and 2021 marks the grandest production yet. This year we're...

knpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA ABC-7

Nation sees El Paso’s resilience in ABC News special for Hispanic Heritage Month

EL PASO, Texas -- September is Hispanic Heritage Month, and ABC News hosted the ultimate television fiesta through the return of “Soul of a Nation: Corazón de América’- Celebrating Hispanic Culture.” The one-hour special that aired on Friday night on ABC-7 “honors the contributions and achievements of the diverse culture of more than 60 million people The post Nation sees El Paso’s resilience in ABC News special for Hispanic Heritage Month appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Dua Lipa Gay?

Avid music fans know about the recent controversy surrounding DaBaby’s comments about HIV-positive and gay individuals at the Rolling Loud festival a few months ago. Thanks to those comments, the North Carolina rapper has lost many endorsements and has been condemned for his actions by more than a few of his fellow artists.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Roots Music#Latino#Hispanic#Npr#Afro Colombian#Jamaican#Puerto Rican#Instagram
Rolling Stone

Cedric the Entertainer Opens 2021 Emmy Awards With Biz Markie Tribute Song

Cedric the Entertainer opened the 2021 Emmy Awards with a salute to the late Biz Markie’s classic track “Just a Friend” — with some reworked lyrics sprinkled with nods to HBO Max, Sesame Street, and Black-ish. LL Cool J, Rita Wilson, and rapper/Dave star Lil Dicky joined in for the high-energy performance, each contributing a verse that both gently skewered and celebrated television in the pandemic era. It was a loose start to the night that got the crowd dancing and swaying at their tables. Opening the segment, the comic and actor emphasized that this year’s ceremony would subvert expectations of...
CELEBRITIES
franchising.com

El Pollo Loco Calls for Long Overdue Recognition of Hispanic Culinary Talent with Hispanic Heritage Month For Your Consideration Campaign

The LA Mex restaurant spotlights notable Hispanic chefs to fan the flames of representation for the community’s vital contributions to the food and restaurant industry. COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), a fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is calling attention to the disproportionate gap between the Hispanic community’s crucial contributions to the U.S. food and restaurant industry and national recognition of Hispanic culinary talent with the launch of its new For Your Consideration campaign, which spotlights 11 exceptional Hispanic chefs as recommended nominees for the 2022 James Beard Awards.
COSTA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly on the Highs and Lows of the Singing Competition’s 21 Seasons

The Voice, returning Sept. 20 for its 21st season on NBC, will mark its 500th episode this fall, having turned its iconic chairs for hundreds of contestants and welcomed a dozen A-list judges since its April 2011 debut. As Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and stalwart Blake Shelton take a seat on this year’s panel, longtime host and producer Carson Daly breaks down the highs and lows of the past 10 years. How has the show managed change over 500 episodes? When the show started, had a show like [American] Idol, for instance, had a panel change as many times as...
PASADENA, CA
knpr

On 'A Southern Gothic,' Adia Victoria Reckons With Her Relationship To The South

On A Southern Gothic, her third full-length album, Adia Victoria emerges as a songwriter capable of nuance and atmosphere. Throughout the record, she explores her relationship to the South — where she was born and where she still resides — and the South's relationship with her as a Black woman. It's an album full of love, anger and — as Victoria describes — creepy grooves.
MUSIC
knpr

Faces of NPR: Felix Contreras

Faces Of NPR showcases the people behind NPR--from the voices you hear every day on the radio to the ones who work outside of the recording studio. You'll find out about what they do and what they're inspired by on the daily. This week, we feature Felix Contreras, the Host of Alt.Latino.
TV & VIDEOS
knpr

Love Tractor, 'I Broke My Saw (Long Version Mitch Easter Mix)'

Athens, Ga.: Inside/Out — a 1987 documentary — introduced the world to a music scene surrounding R.E.M. and The B-52s, most surely, but more importantly gave insight to the excitable, eccentric and earnest characters of the Southern college town. One character, poet John Seawright, wrote the words to Love Tractor's "I Broke My Saw." When originally released on 1988's Themes From Venus, it was after the instrumental rock band decided to add vocals to its jangly, surf-y New Wave sound. Seawright's melodic drawl — deeper than a shade of over-steeped tea — and similar sense of language was a perfect fit for the languid, yet catchy, Love Tractor. Mitch Easter's (Let's Active) extended mix, too long for the album's first vinyl pressing, has been uncovered for a reissue, adding a middle section that plays up Love Tractor's affection for doe-eyed '50s rock and roll.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy