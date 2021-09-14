Vermont Launches Latest Climate Consumer Protection Lawsuit
Vermont’s attorney general is the latest state leader to take oil and gas companies to court for alleged violations of the state consumer protection laws. have for years lied to Vermont consumers about how the production and sale of fossil fuels contribute to catastrophic climate impacts like unyielding sea level rise and extreme weather, according to the complaint filed Tuesday at Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Civil Division.news.bloomberglaw.com
