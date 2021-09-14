CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont Launches Latest Climate Consumer Protection Lawsuit

bloomberglaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont’s attorney general is the latest state leader to take oil and gas companies to court for alleged violations of the state consumer protection laws. have for years lied to Vermont consumers about how the production and sale of fossil fuels contribute to catastrophic climate impacts like unyielding sea level rise and extreme weather, according to the complaint filed Tuesday at Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Civil Division.

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
City
Chittenden, VT
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Local
Vermont Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Sunoco Lp#Consumer Protection Laws#Exxon Mobil Corp#Shell Oil Company#Vermont Superior Court#Chittenden Civil Division
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy