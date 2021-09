Fed Chair Jerome Powell will soon announce the date for tapering its record-setting QE program, despite weakening jobs data. The Non-farm Payroll Report for August severely disappointed Wall Street's expectations by coming in at just 235,000 net new jobs. Many on Wall Street—because they always look for a silver lining—are now trying to twist the near half-million jobs miss into something beneficial for stocks. This is because they claim the Fed's tapering of its asset purchase program will be delayed.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO