NetEase.com (NTES) Layoff Rumors Should Have No Impact on EPS - Morgan Stanley

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Poon reiterated an Overweight rating and $130.00 price target on NetEase.com (NASDAQ: NTES) after the South China Morning Post reported that the company has downsized some games studios and projects affecting dozens of employees although there were no official layoffs. The company has not commented on the story to date.

www.streetinsider.com

