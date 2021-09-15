Leveljump Closes Acquisition of 23.8% Interest in Shaw Lens and Shaw Vision

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed its acquisition of 23.8% of the issued and outstanding shares of each of Shaw Vision Inc. ("Shaw Vision") and Shaw Lens Inc. ("Shaw Lens") from a minority shareholder (the "Shaw Acquisition"), as originally announced on August 31, 2021.