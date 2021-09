Coming off a win in its first game since moving down to 8-man football, Oklahoma Bible Academy will have a tougher test this week, in a road game against Hollis. The Trojans won their first 8-man football game in over a decade last week in a runaway win over Life Prep (Kan.) at home. Jud Cheatham scored four touchdowns in the first quarter (two on the ground and two receiving) and the Trojans jumped out to a 40-0 lead heading into the second.

HOLLIS, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO