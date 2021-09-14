Tioga’s last major festival of 2021 draws crowds
Cars collide in Sunday’s demolition derby, above, as the event returns from a one-year hiatus. Local firemen, below left, accompany a 9/11 tribute float in the parade, falling on the 20th anniversary of the attack. Parker Germundson, directly below, fights for every inch of ground in the kid’s tractor pull. The American Legion hosted their second annual car show, below the 9/11 tribute, featuring a truck eerily similar to Optimus Prime.Tractors, above, helped cap off Saturday’s parade while Donn...www.journaltrib.com
