Public Safety

Scam victims wrongly denied refunds in three quarters of crimes

By Will Kirkman
Telegraph
 5 days ago

The vast majority of scam victims have been wrongly turned away by banks when trying to recover their money, research has revealed, as Britain's fraud epidemic worsens. Banks rejected nearly eight in 10 refunds to victims of "authorised push payment scams" despite getting their decision wrong in nearly three quarters of cases, according to research from Which?, a consumer group.

Telegraph

Fraud victims rarely getting justice with Home Secretary 'asleep at the wheel'

Nearly half of fraud cases investigated by police are dropped without a suspect ever being identified, as fewer of the crimes are solved, official figures show. The Home Office data reveals just 4,853 investigations completed by police last year resulted in a suspect being charged, a drop of 11 per cent on the previous year’s 5,431.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UpNorthLive.com

Police warn community after victim loses thousands in scam

MASON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a scam warning that needs to be repeated: Do not ever give money or personal information over the phone to someone claiming to be from law enforcement or other government agency. Police in Ludington said a recent victim lost thousands of dollars after receiving...
MASON COUNTY, MI
komando.com

FBI warning: Avoid these romance scams that have cost victims millions

Dating apps are a common way to meet people these days. It might seem like harmless fun, but it can turn into a dangerous situation very quickly. Tap or click here to see why dating apps are a hotbed for human trafficking. Human trafficking isn’t the only dark side of...
INTERNET
Telegraph

Fraudsters have unlocked a new way to steal from your bank account

One of Britain's biggest banks has issued a warning to consumers after a large rise in the number of scams involving bank passcodes. HSBC said fraud cases involving banking passcodes had leapt 25pc in the last six months. It warned customers not to share the codes, which are often sent by text message by banks to approve a transaction online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourmoney.com

Scam victims being treated ‘appallingly’ by banks

The consumer group said banks need to do more to protect customers and provide victims with fair reimbursement. A voluntary code signed by most banks, ensuring victims get their money back, has repeatedly failed to protect consumers, Which? said. Losses to bank transfer – also known as authorised push payment...
PERSONAL FINANCE
wisc.edu

Online Scams: Don’t Become a Victim

“I have a lucrative job opportunity for you! I’d like to pay you $500 a week to be my personal assistant.”. Does this sound familiar? With the return of students and staff to campus, we have seen a massive uptick in the number of scams targeting our community members. Unfortunately, scams and fraud are a lucrative business for the perpetrators. The FBI tracked more than $3.5 billion dollars in losses to businesses and individuals in 2019 alone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

State pension meltdown leaves retirees waiting months for their money

Retirees facing delays to their state pension may need to wait another six weeks before receiving their payout, the pensions minister has confirmed. “Staffing issues” at the Department for Work and Pensions has led to delays in state pension payouts for people turning 66, the minimum state pension age, Guy Opperman admitted.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

NYC festival fraudster ordered to pay back $300,000 to scammed victims

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she has permanently banned event producer Ishmael Osekre from producing events and festivals in the state of New York. Osekre — who operated his business under African Food Festival, LLC — scammed thousands people who bought tickets to the New York City African Food Festival in 2016 and the New York City Pizza and Burger Festivals in 2017 by deceiving them into paying for food and entertainment that were never provided. Osekre also cheated the production staff, vendors, and contractors that he hired for the events by not paying them or issuing bad checks to those who refused to work without payment. Osekre is required to pay more than $310,000 in restitution and penalties, $111,198 of which are for consumers who were affected.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wbaltv.com

Police intercept package delivery, recover $12K for phone scam victim

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Troopers helped recover $12,000 for an apparent victim of a telephone scam in Carroll County, Maryland State Police said. State police said a woman went to the Westminster Barrack around 8 a.m. Friday to report she believed she had been the victim of a scam. Police said the victim was convinced during a telephone call to ship $12,000 in cash via FedEx to an address in Belmont, California.
WESTMINSTER, MD
yourmoney.com

Two in three married scam victims keep fraud secret from spouse

Only 37 per cent of married people told their partner about being scammed, with married men less inclined than married women to tell their partners, according to a survey from Marcus by Goldman Sachs. Less than a quarter (24 per cent) of people told their close friends about being defrauded,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Owings Mills Couple Charged In $20M Insurance Fraud Scheme

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that a Baltimore County couple has been charged with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and related charges for money laundering, filing false tax returns and identity theft. According to authorities from 1996 to the present day, James and Maureen Wilson of Owings Mills conspired to defraud insurance companies by obtaining over 30 life insurance policies for applicants by mispresenting their health, wealth and existing life insurance coverage. Officials said the total death benefits from these policies were allegedly $20 million. In addition, the Wilsons also conspired to defraud individual investors to obtain funds that the Wilsons...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Chicago

Police Warn Of Thieves Posing As Buyers Of Items On Facebook Marketplace In South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A lot of people use Facebook Marketplace to sell items – but some sellers are being targets. Since Sept. 6 in the South Chicago neighborhood, would-be buyers have contacted people selling items on Facebook Marketplace and have instructed the sellers to bring the items to a specific location. Once there, the would-be buyers have grabbed the items out of the victims’ hands without paying a single penny, and have run off. Three of the thefts happened on the 8000 block of South Chappel Avenue – on Monday, Sept. 6, Saturday, Sept. 11, and Thursday, Sept. 16. There was also a theft on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the 7900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. In two of incidents, the name “Lashonda” was used by the thieves to arrange the meeting. Police advised that credit cards and electronic payments should always be used for Facebook Marketplace transactions, and anyone making a transaction should meet at a public place such as a police station lobby. Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.
CHICAGO, IL

