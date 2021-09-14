Alcantara takes no-hitter into 7th, Marlins blank Nats 3-0

The Nationals, for better or worse, have a huge opportunity ahead of them. In the remaining three weeks of the season, the Nats play some of the fellow cellar dwellers in the National League. That includes two series against the Marlins and Rockies, respectively. The first series against the Fish begins Monday night in DC. The Nationals will face the Marlins again next week in Miami, but first is a three game matchup at Nationals Park. A disappointing weekend in Pittsburgh that saw the Nats only salvage one game against the admittedly much worse Pirates. That series was littered with bad baseball on both sides, but the Nats still managed to at least steal one.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO