CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

NXT-ID (NXTD) Prices 27.9M Share and Warrant Offering at $0.45/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 27,887,500 shares of the Company’s common stock, which includes 3,637,500 shares to be issued upon the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option (collectively, the “Shares”), and warrants to purchase up to 27,887,500 shares of the Company’s common stock, which includes additional warrants to be issued upon the exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 3,637,500 shares of common stock (collectively, the “Warrants”), at a combined purchase price of $0.45 per Share and Warrant. The Warrants have an initial exercise price of $0.495 per share, subject to certain adjustments, and a term of approximately five years. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, inclusive of proceeds from the full exercise of the over-allotment option, are expected to be approximately $12.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,637,500 Shares and Warrants to purchase up to an additional 3,637,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, which the underwriters exercised in full. The offering is expected to close today, subject to customary closing conditions.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 85,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1018.0p per share. Therefore, the total number of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ATIF Holdings Ltd. (ATIF) Regains Nasdaq Minimum Bid Compliance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Lowered to $86 at Jefferies Following August KPIs

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz lowered the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $86.00 (from $92.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxtd#Working Capital#Sec#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Warrants
StreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In week 37 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 191,400,000 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Prices Upsized 10.8M Share IPO at $16/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,800,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Tyra. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tyra, are expected to be $172.8 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "TYRA." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Tyra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,620,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Prices 15.55M Share IPO at $27/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Enfusion, Inc (ENFN) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Enfusion, Inc (NYSE: ENFN) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "Enfusion is a global, high-growth software-as-a-service, or SaaS, provider focused on transforming the investment management industry. Our solution is designed to eliminate technology and information barriers, empowering investment managers to confidently make and execute better-informed investment decisions in real time. We simplify investment and operational workflows by unifying mission-critical systems and coalescing data into a single dataset resulting in a single source of truth. This allows stakeholders throughout the entire client organization to interact more effectively with one another across the investment management lifecycle."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Launches $450M Stock Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) (the "company") announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $450 million of common stock registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Callaway Golf (ELY) Announces Proposed 3M Share Secondary Offering by Selling Stockholder

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) announced today the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock being offered for sale by PEP TG Investments LP. In addition, PEP TG Investments LP expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Callaway is not selling any of its shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by PEP TG Investments LP. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Alkaline Water Company (WTER) Files For Up to 9.5M Share Secondary Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) files for up to 9,514,762 share secondary offering by selling stockholders, consisting of 4,757,381 shares of common stock that may be issued upon conversion of subscription receipts and 4,757,381 shares of common stock that may be issued upon exercise of warrants.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Helbiz (HLBZ) Files For Up to 5.3M Share Secondary Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) files for up to 5,300,000 share secondary offering by selling stockholders, consisting of 2,650,000 shares of common stock and 2,650,000 shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of warrants.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE) Prices Upsized 12M Share IPO at $17/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by DICE. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by DICE, are expected to be $204.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol “DICE.” The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, DICE has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Better Choice Company (BTTR) Repurchased $1.3M Worth of Shares at $3.67/sh

Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) today announced that it has repurchased approximately $1.3 million of the Company’s common ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Huarui International New Material Limited (HRDG) Files For 2.4M Share IPO at $4-$6/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Huarui International New Material Limited (NASDAQ: HRDG) files for 2,400,000 share IPO at $4-$6 per share. The company describes itself as: "Huarui International is a holding company that was incorporated under the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) Prices 6.67M Share Offering at $6/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Virpax® Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products for pain management, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,670,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $40,020,000 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, Virpax has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Molecular Data (MKD) Prices $15M Direct Share Offering at $0.38/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Molecular Data Inc. (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale pursuant to a registered direct offering of (i) common units, consisting of one American Depositary Share, or ADS, each representing three of its Class A ordinary shares, and one warrant to purchase one ADS and (ii) pre-funded units, consisting of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one ADS and one warrant to purchase one ADS. The purchase price of the common units was $0.38 per unit. The purchase price of the pre-funded units was $0.3799 per unit. The exercise price of the pre-funded warrants is $0.0001, and the exercise price of the ADS warrants is $0.38. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $15 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Prices 2M Share Offering at $75/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $75.00 per share. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Avantor (AVTR) Prices 20.83M Share Offering at $42/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering by the Company of 20,833,334 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), at the public offering price of $42.00 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) Converts $133.9M of Debt Into 38.8M Common Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) announced today that as a result of the decision by the Company’s Board of Directors to explore strategic alternatives announced April 7, 2021, the Board has authorized the Company to focus its strategy on acquisitions and organic growth in its cloud technologies business as well as to explore strategic opportunities for its IT solutions business, including the planned divestiture of Computex Technology Group (Computex). The process that was established upon receipt of the previously announced non-binding proposal did not result in the submission of a definitive offer. The Company believes that the change will allow the Company to optimize resource allocation, focus on core competencies, and improve its ability to invest in areas of maximal growth potential. The Company expects that the proceeds from any potential sale transaction will be used to further deleverage the balance sheet and provide working capital.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy