News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In week 37 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 191,400,000 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO