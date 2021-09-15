Canadian National not to proceed with deal for Kansas City Southern

Negotiations for Kansas City Southern appear to have reached the end of the line. After a bidding process that Kansas City Southern’s chief executive admitted has featured “twists and turns,” the Kansas City-based railroad company has chosen Canadian Pacific Railway’s $31 billion takeover bid after rival Canadian National Railway bowed out of negotiations. The deal will still need to make it past regulators at the Surface Transportation Board, who have been monitoring the proposed sale closely and set back Canadian National’s ambitions of completing the acquisition. The companies hope the tie-up can create a rail route linking Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Meanwhile, some Missouri lawmakers and business groups are denouncing the Biden administration’s recent vaccine mandate, calling it executive overreach. Representatives of business lobbies, in particular, are arguing that the order will make staffing more difficult than it already is, especially in the health care industry, where personnel is dwindling. And, in Washington, the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday advanced the Democratic plan to generate $2.1 trillion in new tax revenue. The bill, which faces staunch Republican opposition, would bump the top tax rates for corporations and individuals.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO