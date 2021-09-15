CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian National not to proceed with deal for Kansas City Southern

 5 days ago

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday it would not proceed with its $29.6 billion offer to buy Kansas City Southern, paving the way for the U.S. railroad operator to be bought by rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

StreetInsider.com

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KSU) Execute Merger Agreement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) today announced they have entered into a merger agreement, under which CP has agreed to acquire KCS in a stock and cash transaction representing an enterprise value of approximately USD$31 billion1, which includes the assumption of $3.8 billion of outstanding KCS debt. The transaction, which has the unanimous support of both boards of directors, values KCS at $300 per share, representing a 34 percent premium, based on the CP closing price on Aug. 9, 2021, the date prior to which CP submitted a revised offer to acquire KCS, and KCS' unaffected closing price on March 19, 20212.
TRAFFIC
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas City Southern plans to accept Canadian Pacific bid; travel sector feels effects of delta variant

Missouri Republican leaders are not happy about President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which would make any business with more than 100 employees require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular testing. Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that he is working with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office to gather resources to challenge the rule in the courts. It’s a fight some experts don’t think opponents of the mandate are likely to win, though, as the coronavirus continues to pose a serious threat to unvaccinated people. In a different sort of fight, Canadian Pacific Railway is suddenly poised to win a bidding war for Kansas City Southern, beating out rival Canadian National Railway. The Kansas City-based railroad company has deemed Canadian Pacific’s latest offer superior to a richer bid from Canadian National that has encountered regulatory pushback. Both would-be buyers want a rail network linking Canada to the U.S. and Mexico. And, in the service sector, trouble hiring workers persists. That’s particularly true in Columbia, where long-term labor trends have been exacerbated by the pandemic, leaving some employers struggling to fill a glut of open positions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas City Southern agrees to deal; tax plan passes US House committee

Negotiations for Kansas City Southern appear to have reached the end of the line. After a bidding process that Kansas City Southern’s chief executive admitted has featured “twists and turns,” the Kansas City-based railroad company has chosen Canadian Pacific Railway’s $31 billion takeover bid after rival Canadian National Railway bowed out of negotiations. The deal will still need to make it past regulators at the Surface Transportation Board, who have been monitoring the proposed sale closely and set back Canadian National’s ambitions of completing the acquisition. The companies hope the tie-up can create a rail route linking Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Meanwhile, some Missouri lawmakers and business groups are denouncing the Biden administration’s recent vaccine mandate, calling it executive overreach. Representatives of business lobbies, in particular, are arguing that the order will make staffing more difficult than it already is, especially in the health care industry, where personnel is dwindling. And, in Washington, the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday advanced the Democratic plan to generate $2.1 trillion in new tax revenue. The bill, which faces staunch Republican opposition, would bump the top tax rates for corporations and individuals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
StreetInsider.com

TCI Fund Management Limited Announces It Has Retained Kingsdale Advisors to Halt Canadian National Railway's (CNI) Pursuit of Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Effect Value Creating Change

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Long-term shareholder TCI Fund Management Limited ("TCI") announces it has retained Kingsdale Advisors, North America's leading strategic shareholder advisory and communications firm, to act as its strategic advisor and engage with Canadian National Railway's (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) ("CN" or the "Corporation") shareholders to achieve TCI's objectives of halting CN's pursuit of Kansas City Southern ("KCS") and upgrading the board of directors (the "Board") who, among other things, will have a mandate to identify and appoint a new CEO.
ECONOMY
Matt Lillywhite

Another Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
investing.com

3 Top Monthly Income Stocks

Finding the right mix of income-producing stocks can be a daunting task. In addition to finding the right investments, you also need to plan accordingly to what can be very different payout schedules. Fortunately, there is another option for prospective investors, such as these top monthly income stocks. A little...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Carriers head west for a modern-day gold rush — of freight

Chart of the Week: Longhaul Inbound Tender Rejection Index – Regional – USA SONAR: LITRI.URNE, LITRI.URNW, LITRI.URSE, LITRI.URSW, LITRI.URWT, LITRI.URMP, LITRI.URMW. Carriers have a clear preference in terms of where they are trying to position themselves in the U.S. and it illustrates just how unbalanced transportation capacity continues to be. Loads traveling more than 800 miles (long haul) to the West Coast have been rejected at nearly half the rate of any other region in the continental U.S. over the past two months (long haul is used to eliminate loads that move intra-region). As long as the freight market remains as polarized as the U.S. political system, capacity will be an issue, which could lead to even higher rates.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 17 Sep 2021. Estimated NAV. Euro Shares Sterling...
STOCKS
