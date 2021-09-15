MoSys (MOSY) and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) ("MoSys"), a provider of semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for cloud, networking, security and communications systems, and Peraso Technologies Inc. ("Peraso"), a global leader in the development of 5G mmWave silicon devices, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") for a business combination by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Business Combination"). Upon the closing of the Business Combination (the "Closing"), the stockholders of Peraso are expected to hold, on a fully-diluted basis, a 61% equity interest in the combined company, with the remaining 39% equity interest to be retained by the stockholders of MoSys, assuming the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below) are satisfied, or a 57.7% equity interest by the stockholders of Peraso and a 42.3% equity interest by the stockholders of MoSys, assuming the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied, in each case, as described further below. On Closing, MoSys will change its name to Peraso Inc. and expects shares of its common stock to continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol PRSO. The Arrangement Agreement and the Business Combination have been approved by MoSys' and Peraso's boards of directors and are subject to approval by MoSys' and Peraso's stockholders. The Business Combination is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.