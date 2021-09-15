Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Launches Innovative Hyper-Local Sports Betting "CityCasts"
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Starting this month, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago based gaming and betting company, is premiering city-specific sports betting audio and video podcasts across the U.S. for BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands. These locally-focused sports betting "CityCasts™," are airing weekdays on multiple platforms to deliver news, analysis and insights to help sports bettors make more informed wagering decisions.www.streetinsider.com
