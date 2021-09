JAMESTOWN, N.D.: Among a national decline in higher education enrollment, University of Jamestown has achieved success in breaking its enrollment record, and welcoming the largest number of students to campus in the University’s history for the 21-22 academic year. A total of 1,295 students will be taking classes at UJ this year, which includes 469 new students (376 undergraduate and 93 graduate), and 826 returning students. This is the second year in a row that University of Jamestown has continued to increase enrollment.

