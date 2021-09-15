CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Asperosaponin VI promotes angiogenesis and accelerates wound healing in rats via up-regulating HIF-1α/VEGF signaling

By Cheng-gui Wang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe authors apologize that the images in Fig. 3B appeared incorrectly. We misassembled the tube formation images. The correct tube formation images in Fig. 3B are given. This correction does not affect the conclusions of the original article. We apologize again for any inconvenience caused.

Nature.com

Author Correction: Magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate ameliorates high fructose-induced liver fibrosis in rat by increasing miR-375-3p to suppress JAK2/STAT3 pathway and TGF-β1/Smad signaling

After publication, the authors realized the representative image of Sirius red-stained paraffin-embedded sections of liver tissue (Fig. 1e) was misplaced. The correct figure is reproduced and presented. The conclusions are not affected by this correction. We sincerely apologize for our mistakes and any inconvenience this might have caused.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Glucose and fatty acid metabolism involved in the protective effect of metformin against ulipristal-induced endometrial changes in rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88346-w, published online 23 April 2021. In the original version of the Article, Figure 4 was a duplication of Figure 3. The original Figure 4 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Clinical Pharmacy Practice Department, Faculty of Pharmacy,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Efficient dissolved organic carbon production and export in the oligotrophic ocean

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02227-3, published online 11 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the horizontal axes labelling of Fig. 3, in which the southernmost coordinates were labelled “N” instead of “S”. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

UCI-led research uncovers new mechanism that promotes wound healing in skin

Irvine, CA – September 8, 2021 – A University of California, Irvine-led study identifies a new molecular pathway that promotes the healing of wounds in the skin. Titled, “GRHL3 activates FSCN1 to relax cell-cell adhesions between migrating keratinocytes during wound reepithelialization,” the study was published today in JCI Insight. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced rat acute lung injury via suppressing the ERK1/2 and NF-κB signaling pathways

Department of Anesthesiology, Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Sixth People’s Hospital, Shanghai, 200233, China. Yingchuan Li, Zhen Zeng, Yongmei Cao, Yujing Liu, Feng Ping, Mengfan Liang, Ying Xue, Caihua Xi, Ming Zhou & Wei Jiang. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Enhancing and quantifying spatial homogeneity in monolayer WS

The original Article has been corrected. National Physical Laboratory, Hampton Road, Teddington, TW11 0LW, UK. Yameng Cao, Sebastian Wood, Filipe Richheimer, J. Blakesley & Fernando A. Castro. Department of Physics, Lancaster University, Lancaster, LA1 4YB, UK. Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7XH, UK. Open Access This...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Stimulus-dependent representational drift in primary visual cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25436-3, published online 27 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in a sentence in the Results section which incorrectly read ‘Repeating these analyses for noise correlations revealed a weaker effect than that of SC, though the trend was in the same direction (Supplementary Fig. 13), possibly due to relatively low levels of noise correlations in our data.’ The correct version refers to ‘Supplementary Fig. 14’ in place of ‘Supplementary Fig. 13’.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bioglass promotes wound healing by inhibiting endothelial cell pyroptosis through regulation of the connexin 43/reactive oxygen species (ROS) signaling pathway

Bioactive glass (BG) has recently shown great promise in soft tissue repair, especially in wound healing; however, the underlying mechanism remains unclear. Pyroptosis is a novel type of programmed cell death that is involved in various traumatic injury diseases. Here, we hypothesized that BG may promote wound healing through suppression of pyroptosis. To test this scenario, we investigated the possible effect of BG on pyroptosis in wound healing both in vivo and in vitro. This study showed that BG can accelerate wound closure, granulation formation, collagen deposition, and angiogenesis. Moreover, western blot analysis and immunofluorescence staining revealed that BG inhibited the expression of pyroptosis-related proteins in vivo and in vitro. In addition, while BG regulated the expression of connexin43 (Cx43), it inhibited reactive oxygen species (ROS) production. Cx43 activation and inhibition experiments further indicate that BG inhibited pyroptosis in endothelial cells by decreasing Cx43 expression and ROS levels. Taken together, these studies suggest that BG promotes wound healing by inhibiting pyroptosis via Cx43/ROS signaling pathway.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Author Correction: Loss of grand histone H3 lysine 27 trimethylation domains mediated transcriptional activation in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

The original version of this Article contained errors in the author affiliations. Tongyang Gong, Hongyan Chen, and Zhihua Liu were incorrectly associated with Oujiang Laboratory, Wenzhou, China. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Jian Yuan, Qi Jiang,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ageing immune cells reduce adipose tissue function

Ageing can lead to a disruption of homeostasis and decreased resilience to stress in adipose tissue. As the immune system is implicated in the maintenance of adipose tissue homeostasis, a new study in Cell Metabolism investigates the changes in the immune system in adipose tissue during ageing and identifies a key leukocyte population that contributes to age-related decline.
Phys.org

Natural killer cells coordinate wound healing

Natural killer cells do not just kill cancer cells or cells infected with viruses, they also mediate a trade-off between wound healing and bacterial defense in skin wounds. If the healing process is accelerated, the immune defense is weakened, researchers at the University of Zurich have now shown. This has relevance in treating skin injuries and in tackling antibiotic-resistant germs.
CANCER
Futurity

Skin healing gene tweaks may play a role in diabetic wounds

Researchers have uncovered a new mechanism that promotes wound healing in skin. The molecular pathway identified is controlled by an evolutionary conserved gene called a Grainyhead like 3 (GRHL3), which is a gene required for mammalian development. Without this gene, several abnormalities may occur, including spina bifida, defective epidermal barrier, defective eyelid closure, and soft-tissue syndactyly, a condition in which children are born with fused or webbed fingers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction to: Hypoxic gastric cancer-derived exosomes promote progression and metastasis via MiR-301a-3p/PHD3/HIF-1α positive feedback loop

Correction to: Oncogene (2020) 39:6231–6244, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-020-01425-6, published online 21 August 2020. Following the publication of this article the authors noted errors in the following supplementary files:. - Supplementary Fig. 4 - the representative figures of MKN45 transwell results and HE image for in situ hybridization of miR-301a-3p were falsely placed....
HEALTH
marketresearchtelecast.com

Study of human remains of victims of the Vesuvius eruption shows that men and women of ancient Rome had different diets

European researchers, led by the BioArCh team of the University of York (United Kingdom), have developed a new method to analyze the amino acids present in skeletons of the inhabitants of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum in the Italian region of Campania, which was destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79 The research was published this Wednesday in the Science Advances magazine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global Sequestration Potential of Increased Organic Carbon in Cropland Soils

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-15794-8, published online 14 November 2017. The Article contains errors in Table 2, where the cropland area given in the last column ‘Cropland Area’ is incorrect for the regions North America, Russia. South America, South Asia, SouthEast Asia, West and Central Africa and Western Asia, stated in the first column ‘Cropland Soils (30cm depth)’. The correct Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Perinatal angiogenesis from pre-existing coronary vessels via DLL4–NOTCH1 signalling

New coronary vessels are added to the heart around birth to support postnatal cardiac growth. Here we show that, in late fetal development, the embryonic coronary plexus at the inner myocardium of the ventricles expresses the angiogenic signalling factors VEGFR3 and DLL4 and generates new coronary vessels in neonates. Contrary to a previous model in which the formation of new coronary vessels in neonates from ventricular endocardial cells was proposed, we find that late fetal and neonatal ventricular endocardial cells lack angiogenic potential and do not contribute to new coronary vessels. Instead, we show using lineage-tracing as well as gain- and loss-of-function experiments that the pre-existing embryonic coronary plexus at the inner myocardium undergoes angiogenic expansion through the DLL4–NOTCH1 signalling pathway to vascularize the expanding myocardium. We also show that the pre-existing coronary plexus revascularizes the regenerating neonatal heart through a similar mechanism. These findings provide a different model of neonatal coronary angiogenesis and regeneration, potentially informing cardiovascular medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification and characterization of Piwi-interacting RNAs in human placentas of preeclampsia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95307-w, published online 03 August 2021. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 2, 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 2:. Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Hubei Province, No. 745 Wuluo Road, Hongshan...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Post-transcriptional screen of cancer amplified genes identifies ERBB2/Her2 signaling as AU-rich mRNA stability-promoting pathway

Amplification of specific cancer genes leads to their over-expression contributing to tumor growth, spread, and drug resistance. Little is known about the ability of these amplified oncogenes to augment the expression of cancer genes through post-transcriptional control. The AU-rich elements (ARE)-mediated mRNA decay is compromised for many key cancer genes leading to their increased abundance and effects. Here, we performed a post-transcriptional screen for frequently amplified cancer genes demonstrating that ERBB2/Her2 overexpression was able to augment the post-transcriptional effects. The ERBB1/2 inhibitor, lapatinib, led to the reversal of the aberrant ARE-mediated process in ERBB2-amplified breast cancer cells. The intersection of overexpressed genes associated with ERBB2 amplification in TCGA datasets with ARE database (ARED) identified ERBB2-associated gene cluster. Many of these genes were over-expressed in the ERBB2-positive SKBR3 cells compared to MCF10A normal-like cells, and were under-expressed due to ERBB2 siRNA treatment. Lapatinib accelerated the ARE-mRNA decay for several ERBB2-regulated genes. The ERBB2 inhibitor decreased both the abundance and stability of the phosphorylated inactive form of the mRNA decay-promoting protein, tristetraprolin (ZFP36/TTP). The ERBB2 siRNA was also able to reduce the phosphorylated ZFP36/TTP form. In contrast, ectopic expression of ERBB2 in MCF10A or HEK293 cells led to increased abundance of the phosphorylated ZFP36/TTP. The effect of ERBB2 on TTP phosphorylation appeared to be mediated via the MAPK-MK2 pathway. Screening for the impact of other amplified cancer genes in HEK293 cells also demonstrated that EGFR, AKT2, CCND1, CCNE1, SKP2, and FGFR3 caused both increased abundance of phosphorylated ZFP36/TTP and ARE-post-transcriptional reporter activity. Thus, specific amplified oncogenes dysregulate post-transcriptional ARE-mediated effects, and targeting the ARE-mediated pathway itself may provide alternative therapeutic approaches.
CANCER

