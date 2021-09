Mexico’s Supreme Court voted Tuesday to remove legislation that punishes women for having abortions. The 11 justices voted to revoke the criminalization law in the state of Coahuila, where women were incarcerated for up to three years for having abortions with no exceptions for cases of rape. Although the bill has been issued, abortion is not yet legalized. For now, women can call state authorities to request their charges are dropped.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO