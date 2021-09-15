Acuna’s Walk-Off Slam Shocks RiverDogs in Extras

Kinston, NC – Luisangel Acuna hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the tenth inning to turn a two-run deficit into a 7-5 win for the Down East Wood Ducks over the Charleston RiverDogs at Grainger Stadium on Tuesday night. The RiverDogs brought a 5-2 lead into the home half of the frame, but couldn’t hold on, losing a third straight game for just the second time this season. At 5-2, the Wood Ducks remain the only team in the league with a winning record against the RiverDogs.