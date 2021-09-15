CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kinston, NC

Acuna’s Walk-Off Slam Shocks RiverDogs in Extras

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 5 days ago

Kinston, NC – Luisangel Acuna hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the tenth inning to turn a two-run deficit into a 7-5 win for the Down East Wood Ducks over the Charleston RiverDogs at Grainger Stadium on Tuesday night. The RiverDogs brought a 5-2 lead into the home half of the frame, but couldn’t hold on, losing a third straight game for just the second time this season. At 5-2, the Wood Ducks remain the only team in the league with a winning record against the RiverDogs.

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kinston, NC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
Kinston, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Johnson
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy