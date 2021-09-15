What the Heck Is 'Boom Boom Lemon Drink'?
If you’ve been cooling off with Netflix recently, you may have come across the recently-released film Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the titular assassin with 24 hours to live, and an unquenchable thirst for revenge—and Boom Boom Lemon drink. The thirst-quenching citrus beverage naturally proves difficult for Kate to find, but it does manage to inspire an unlikely friendship between her and Ani (Miku Martineau), who just want to get their hands on their favorite soda.www.wiltonbulletin.com
Comments / 0