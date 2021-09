Ready to head back in time to when you could see a new movie in Somers Point for six bucks? Let's take a look at the long-demolished Point 4 Theatre on MacArthur Blvd. Lately, I've been having a lot of fun unearthing old cell phones and finding pictures on them from ten or fifteen years ago (you can see some of those below). Along that same line, I recently found my first digital camera from 2001, and on it are about 3,000 pictures from two decades ago.

SOMERS POINT, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO