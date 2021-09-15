CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Continued Inventory Troubles, U.S. Automobile Dealer Sentiment Remains Positive, Spurred by Record-High Profits

 5 days ago

As tight vehicle inventory continues to vex the auto industry, U.S. dealer sentiment in the third quarter softened but remains mostly positive and above levels recorded in Q3 2020 and Q3 2019. The current market index reading of 62 in the most recent Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index (CADSI) indicates...

